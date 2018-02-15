John “Jack” Harold Lewis Obituary

ADAMSVILLE, Pennsylvania (Formerly Greenville) – John “Jack” Harold Lewis, 65, died unexpectedly, yet peacefully at his Adamsville home on Thursday, February 15, 2018.

Jack was born on December 9, 1952 in Greenville, to Harold “Lew” and Dorothy “Dot” (Perrotti) Lewis.

He attended St. Michael’s Elementary School, Penn High and graduated in 1971 from Greenville High School, where he played football and baseball.

He served in the U.S. Army with the 2nd Infantry Division in South Korea as a cryptologist and earned the Armed Forces Expeditionary Medal. Upon return to the states, he attended Thiel College where he played football.

Jack worked at Steel Car, Nick Strimbu, Inc. and trained as a farrier, which he enjoyed until his retirement in 2015.

Throughout his life, Jack loved music, playing the guitar, fiddle and any stringed instrument. He was a member of multiple bands, including the Lost Highway Band. He was an avid sports fan and enjoyed playing in youth, supporting Pittsburgh teams and watching his grandchildren in rodeos and soccer games. He loved the outdoors, horses and target shooting in his backyard.

He will be forever loved and missed by all who knew him.

Jack is survived by his wife at home, Julianna (North) Lewis. They were married on July 17, 2000. Also surviving are his mother, Dot Lewis of Greenville; his daughter, Molly Carter and her husband, Marc of Greenville; a stepdaughter, Katie Ceroli and her husband, Wm of Ohio; two stepsons, Ryan Corcoran and his wife, Becky of Louisiana and Nicholas Corcoran and his wife, Amy of Ohio; nine grandchildren, Lia Carter, Miley Carter, John Carter, Bella Corcoran, Charlie Tumpak, Tanner Corcoran, Lexie Corcoran, Rylee Corcoran and Garret Corcoran and beloved mule, Dolly.

He was preceded in death by this father, Harold Lewis.

Visitation will be held Monday, February 19 from 5:00 – 8:00 p.m. at Osborne-Williams Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., 73-75 Columbia Avenue, Greenville.

A Mass of Christian burial will be held at St. Michael Roman Catholic Church, 85 North High Street, Greenville at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, February 20 with Fr. David Foradori, Pastor, as Celebrant.

A committal service, with full military honors by the Reynolds VFW honor guard, will follow the Mass in the chapel at St. Michael’s Cemetery.

Messages of sympathy, stories and photos can be shared at www.osborne-williams.com.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, February 20 at the following approximate times:

6:41 a.m. WYTV and 8:41 a.m. MyYTV and 9:58 a.m. on FOX plus two additional spots throughout the day.



