John L. Clever Obituary

NEW CASTLE, Pennsylvania – John Lindsay Clever, 93, of Pulaski Road, Neshannock Township, died Thursday, February 15, 2018 at UPMC Jameson Hospital in New Castle.

He was born November 9, 1924 in Kittanning, Pennsylvania a son of the late Benjamin and Mary Irene (Croyle) Clever.

He was married to the late Shirley Donna (Corbet) Clever who died March 5, 2017.

Mr. Clever worked at Sharon Steel, Shenango China and for Reuben & Lloyd.

He was an Army veteran of World War II serving in Europe.

Mr. Clever enjoyed hunting, fishing and making furniture.

He is survived by a number of nieces and nephews.

He was also preceded in death by five brothers, Frederick, Adam, Joseph, John and Paul Clever and six sisters, Luella Wolfe, Grace George, Ruby Ann Campbell, Avenell Robinson and Edith Fletcher.

Friends will be received at the William F. & Roger M. DeCarbo Funeral Home, 926 Cunningham Avenue, on Wednesday, February 21, 2018 from 11:00 a.m. – 12 Noon.

Memorial services will be held Wednesday, February 21, 2018 at 12:00 Noon at the William F. DeCarbo Memorial Chapel. Rev. Dennis Bupp will be officiating.

