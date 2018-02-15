June “Buggy” Mollic Obituary

GIRARD, Ohio – June “Buggy” Mollic, 75, died unexpectedly Thursday afternoon, February 15, 2018 at her home.

June was born May 30, 1942, in New Castle, Pennsylvania, the daughter of the late Michael and Josephine Czuba Grata and lived in the Liberty Township area for most of her life.

She was a 1960 graduate of the New Castle High School and earned her bachelor’s degree from the Villa Maria College in Erie, Pennsylvania. June later attended Youngstown State University, where she earned a master’s degree.

June worked as a mental health therapist with Valley Counseling Services for many years until retiring in 2008.

June enjoyed cooking, baking, reading and gardening but her greatest joy came from the time she spent with her family.

June leaves her husband and best friend of 53 years, Robert Mollic, whom she married October 10, 1964; three daughters, Melynn (Shawn) Maile of Pflugerville, Texas, Amy (Jim) DeNunzio of Youngstown and Heather (Chris) Anderson of Boardman; two grandchildren, Chase and McKenzie Maile; four brothers, Gary Grata, Mel (Marti) Grata, Richard Grata, all of Hermitage, Pennsylvania and Michael (Val) Grata of North Carolina; three sisters, Judy (Harry) London of Albuquerque, New Mexico, Elayne Grata Pagley of Zelienople, Pennsylvania and Karen (David) Killion of San Jose, California as well as many extended family and numerous friends.

A daughter, Sarah Mollic, who was stillborn; a sister, Marcia Mapes and her father-in-law and mother-in-law, Frank and Vicky Mollic, all preceded her in death.

June will be sadly missed and forever remembered by all who knew and loved her.

Per June’s request, there were no calling hours and private services were held.

“To our Buggy Buggy: “You is kind, you is smart, you is important.’”

Arrangements handled by Kinnick Funeral Home. Please visit kinnickfuneralhome.com to send condolences online to June’s family.

