Liberty’s Rushton nets 1,000th point; Leopards edge Campbell



LIBERTY, Ohio (WKBN) – Liberty’s Dra Rushton scored his 1,000th career point in a 52-50 win over Campbell Thursday night.

Elijah Matthews tipped-in the game-winning basket in the final seconds to secure the victory for the Leopards.

Rushton led all scorers with 24 points. He reached his career milestone at the 5:35 mark of the second quarter,

Nick Kouros led the Red Devils with 12 points in the setback.

Liberty improves to 4-14 overall on the season. The Leopards return to the floor Friday night on the road at Pymatuning Valley.