Loud boom felt and heard through Valley identified

East Fairfield Coal in Petersburg blasts for limestone at least once per week but says it never exceeds the legal limit

PETERSBURG, Ohio (WKBN) – The mystery of the boom heard and felt around our area on Tuesday has been solved.

WKBN learned that East Fairfield Coal was blasting for limestone in Petersburg.

The company said they blast both underground and on the surface. On Tuesday, it did a surface blast, which most likely bounced off the clouds and allowed the sound to travel further.

People living in the area are concerned that the blasts could cause property damage.

“The house is on rock, so we feel any little vibration anywhere that they are doing, anything down there, which is understandable,” Pat Gentile said. “On the other hand, I don’t want to lose a well, or brick foundation or basement either.”

East Fairfield said it has permanent seismographs a half mile around the area, as well as temporary ones the company put out on Thursday.

East Fairfield blasts at least once per week but says it never exceeds the legal limit.

