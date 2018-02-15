Mahoning County indictments: February 15, 2018

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Mahoning County grand jury indicted the following cases on February 15, 2018:

Stephanie Stevens: Domestic violence

Martino Sewell: Aggravated possession of drugs, possession of drugs and falsification

William Brown: Intimidation

Gary Rider: Aggravated theft and petty theft

Donte Spayde: Receiving stolen property, contributing to the unruliness or delinquency of a child and obstructing official business

Nicole Carbone: Possession of cocaine

Keith Wade, Jr.: Possession of cocaine and possession of drugs

Justin Winans: Possession of heroin and possessing drug abuse instruments

Altay Baker: Tampering with evidence, aggravated possession of drugs and possession of drug paraphernalia

Jeshawn Elliott: Aggravated murder and murder

Jason Rotan: Breaking and entering

Alan Jordan: Possession of cocaine

Dashawn Hayden, aka Deshawn Hayden: Possession of cocaine, aggravated possession of drugs and possession of drug paraphernalia

Philip Howells: Possession of heroin, possession of cocaine, aggravated possession of drugs, possession of drugs, possession of drug paraphernalia with forfeiture specifications and two counts of possession of a dangerous drug

Rodney McMeans: Improperly handling a firearm in a motor vehicle and carrying concealed weapons

Kayan Muhammad: Possession of cocaine and aggravated possession of drugs

Michael A. Doepker, Noah M. Mathenty, Mark A. Hernandez and Luis A. Claudio: Six counts of aggravated burglary, six counts of kidnapping, six counts of aggravated robbery with firearm specifications and body armor specifications and one count each of having weapons under disability and impersonating a police officer

Hector L. Torres, Jr.: Vehicular assault

An indictment is only a charge and is not evidence of guilt. All cases will be heard in Mahoning County Court of Common Pleas.