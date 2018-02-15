Mahoning County indictments: February 15, 2018

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Mahoning County grand jury indicted the following cases on February 15, 2018:
Stephanie Stevens: Domestic violence
Martino Sewell: Aggravated possession of drugs, possession of drugs and falsification
William Brown: Intimidation
Gary Rider: Aggravated theft and petty theft
Donte Spayde: Receiving stolen property, contributing to the unruliness or delinquency of a child and obstructing official business
Nicole Carbone: Possession of cocaine
Keith Wade, Jr.: Possession of cocaine and possession of drugs
Justin Winans: Possession of heroin and possessing drug abuse instruments
Altay Baker: Tampering with evidence, aggravated possession of drugs and possession of drug paraphernalia
Jeshawn Elliott: Aggravated murder and murder
Jason Rotan: Breaking and entering
Alan Jordan: Possession of cocaine
Dashawn Hayden, aka Deshawn Hayden: Possession of cocaine, aggravated possession of drugs and possession of drug paraphernalia
Philip Howells: Possession of heroin, possession of cocaine, aggravated possession of drugs, possession of drugs, possession of drug paraphernalia with forfeiture specifications and two counts of possession of a dangerous drug
Rodney McMeans: Improperly handling a firearm in a motor vehicle and carrying concealed weapons
Kayan Muhammad: Possession of cocaine and aggravated possession of drugs
Michael A. Doepker, Noah M. Mathenty, Mark A. Hernandez and Luis A. Claudio: Six counts of aggravated burglary, six counts of kidnapping, six counts of aggravated robbery with firearm specifications and body armor specifications and one count each of having weapons under disability and impersonating a police officer
Hector L. Torres, Jr.: Vehicular assault
An indictment is only a charge and is not evidence of guilt. All cases will be heard in Mahoning County Court of Common Pleas.
