Mary Frances Tackett-Gibbons Obituary

WARREN, Massachusetts (Formerly Warren, Ohio) – Mary Frances Tackett-Gibbons, 52, of Warren, Massachusetts died in a motor vehicle accident on Thursday, February 15, 2018 in Warren, Massachusetts.

Mary Frances was born February 4, 1966 in Warren, Ohio, a daughter of the late Norman V. Tackett and the late Jeanne Marie (Behlen) Tackett.

Mary Frances was a graduate of Warren Western Reserve Nursing School.

As a nurse she enjoyed caring for her geriatric patients.

Mary Frances enjoyed watching the Cleveland Indians and New England Patriots, reading, spending time with her friends and her cats.

Left to cherish her memories are her brothers, Scott (Kathy) Tackett of Cortland, Ohio and Gregory Tackett of Clarington, Ohio; sister, Lynette (Steve) Cristol of Warren, Massachusetts; several nieces and nephews as well as her long time friend, William Jarvis of Warren, Ohio.

Mary was preceded in death by her sister, Michele Marie Casale and her parents.

Cremation has already taken place.

A memorial service will be held at Carl W. Hall Funeral Home, 533 North Park Avenue, Warren, OH 44481, on Saturday, March 10, 2018 at 12:00 p.m. where Pastor Jim Dittmar will officiate.

Friends may call from 10:00 a.m. to service time at the funeral home.

Interment will be in St. Mary Cemetery, in Tiffin, Ohio.