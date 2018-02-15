Matthew J. Porter Obituary

COLUMBIANA, Ohio – Matthew J. Porter, 35, of Columbiana, passed away Thursday, February 15, 2018 at his home.

Matt was born March 17, 1982 in Youngstown, son of John “Jack” Porter and Linda Porter.

He was a graduate of Austintown Fitch High school.

Matt enjoyed poetry, music, art and was a big Oakland Raiders fan.

Matt is survived by his mother, Linda Porter of Columbiana; father, John “Jack” Porter of Canfield; brother, Eric (Dawn) Porter of Austintown; maternal grandmother, Lavern Hummel of Salem; paternal grandmother, Geraldine Porter of Austintown; three aunts, Sonja (Paul) White of Cortland, Lori (Jim) Fitzwater of Franklin, Tennessee and Sharley Porter of Deltona, Florida; an uncle, Tracey (Mary) Hummel of Monroe, North Carolina; niece, Kristen; nephew, Eric and numerous cousins.

He was preceded in death by his maternal grandfather, Ralph Hummel and paternal grandfather, John Porter.

Arrangements are pending at this time and being handled by Warrick-Kummer-Rettig Funeral Home, Columbiana.

Send condolences to the family at www.familycareservices.com.