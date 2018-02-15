Matthew M. Workens Obituary

SHARON, Pennsylvania – Matthew M. Workens of Sharon passed away peacefully surrounded by his family at 1:32 p.m. Thursday, February 15, 2018, in his residence. He was 73.

Mr. Workens was born October 26, 1944, in Youngstown, a son of Matthew and Ivy (Goodson) Workens.

A lifelong area resident, he attended Sharon Schools and served in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War.

Matt was employed by the Wall Street Journal publishing plant, Sharon, retiring in 2003. He previously worked at the former Sawhill Tubular, Sharon, and as a security guard for Kilgore Detective Agency, Hermitage.

He attended Sharon Baptist Church, Hermitage.

Matt was a member of Fur Fin Feather Sportsmen Club, West Middlesex, where he served on the board of directors.

He enjoyed target shooting and loved working with technology, particularly computers.

Surviving are his wife of more than 40 years, the former Judy Sherwood, whom he married March 12, 1977; two sisters-in-law, Carole Alderman, Sharon and Janet (Henry) Mucroski, Hermitage and several nieces and nephews.

Matt was preceded in death by his parents.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions be made to UPMC Hospice and Palliative Care, 3124 Wlmington Road, New Castle, PA 16101 or the American Cancer Society at www.cancer.org/donate.

Calling hours will be 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. Sunday, February 18 and from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. Monday, February 19, prior to services, in J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 1090 E. State St., Sharon.

Funeral service will be 11:00 a.m. Monday, February 19 in the funeral home, with Rev. Randy Emmorey, pastor of Sharon Baptist Church, officiating.

Interment will be in Morefield Cemetery, Hermitage.