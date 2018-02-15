Meet the new 4-H; it’s more than farming

CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – Mahoning County 4-H is holding a meeting for anyone interested in learning more about the program.

The meeting is scheduled for 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Ohio State Extension Office, 490 South Broad St., Canfield, Ohio.

Typically known for farming and livestock projects, the organization has evolved over the last few years. 4-H Educator Beth Smith said the organization isn’t all about farming, sewing and cooking anymore.

“We have STEM projects, robotics, and communication projects with public speaking. There are all kinds of things you can become involved in. There are over 200 projects in 4-H,” Smith said.

Every member gets a project, and there are many STEM-related ones to choose from. The robotics project uses a Lego robotic system that will be on display at the meeting.

For those that are interested in farming, 4-H is still at the forefront of the industry. Members can take on animal projects from large livestock to pocket pets.

“We have a lot of livestock projects, so if you want to take an animal, you can. You can even take an animal such as cats, dogs, and pocket pets,” Smith said. “Those that have gerbils, hamsters or a lizard can be taken in 4-H, but outside of that we have many more projects.”

In Mahoning County over 1,000 youth participate in 50 clubs, which are run by 200 trained and screened volunteers.