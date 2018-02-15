Mother of 14-year-old shooting victim: ‘We need action now!’

Seventeen people were killed in the school shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida

Lori Alhadeff makes plea to President Trump after Florida school shooting
PARKLAND, Fla. (CNN) – An interview on CNN on Thursday captured some of the unimaginable grief and pain families of the Florida school shooting victims are going through.

Lori Alhadeff — mother of 14-year-old Alyssa Alhadeff, who was killed in Wednesday’s school massacre — made an emotional plea to President Trump.

“How? How do we allow a gunman to come into our children’s school?” she questioned.

Alhadeff argued that Trump needs to keep guns from getting into kids’ hands and said there needs to be metal detectors at every school entrance.

“This is not fair to our families, and our children go to school and have to get killed. I just spent the last two hours putting the burial arrangements for my daughter’s funeral, who’s 14.”

President Trump responded to the shooting on Thursday by speaking directly to children across the country, urging them to seek help if they feel “lost, alone, confused or even scared.”

He stressed the need to address mental health issues in America.

