NAACP calls for community reading initiative

The organization wants every reading adult in the community to help students in the city schools to learn how to read

By Published:
school kids reading books generic

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Youngstown chapter of the NAACP is holding a parent forum Thursday and issuing a community-wide call to action.

The organization wants every reading adult in the community to help students in the city schools to learn how to read. That call is going out to every church, club, and civic group in the city.

NAACP Vice President Jimma McWilson said grades won’t go up until students can read.  He also wants parents to pay closer attention to their student’s grades and help them to stay on track.

“The African American community, in terms of this issue of reading and understanding the nuances of what is going on with your child in the classroom, and for those who are leaders, to help explain that to parents who may not understand,” McWilson said.

The forum is scheduled for 6 p.m. tonight, February 15th, at 6 pm in the Rose Room of the Cobbins Building, Suite 202, 1350 Fifth Ave., Youngstown.

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s