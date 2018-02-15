Olga A. Scrabis Obituary

WARREN, Ohio – Olga A. Scrabis, 94, of Warren, passed away peacefully Thursday, February 15, 2018 at Gillette Nursing Home.

She was born March 23, 1923 in Braddock, Pennsylvania the daughter of Paula and Anna (Roman) Scrabis and lived most of her life in Ohio.

A homemaker, Olga had been active at the former Christ Our King Catholic Church.

She loved music and was an avid dancer. A great day for Olga was sitting in the backyard with the sunshine, eating fresh watermelon and enjoying her wonderful family.

Fond memories of Olga live on with her two children, Ronald J. (Rosemarie) Scrabis of Newton Falls and Pamela M. (Larry) Simpson of Fowler; six grandchildren; 21 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild.

Preceding her in death are her parents; her husband, Joseph J. Scribas, Sr., whom she married February 14, 1941 and who died in November, 1973 and a son, Joseph J. “Jay” Scribas, Jr., who died in 2008.

Funeral services are 11:00 a.m. Monday, February 19, 2018 at Staton-Borowski Funeral Home.

Friends may call 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. Monday, February 19 at the funeral home prior to services.

Burial will follow at All Souls Cemetery.