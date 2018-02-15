Parents concerned about safety of plan to readjust Newton Falls Schools

NEWTON FALLS, Ohio (WKBN) – Some parents in the Newton Falls School System are not happy with the proposed plan to move students to other buildings.

About 200 people came to a forum on the changes Thursday night at the junior high school.

The district wants to move sixth-graders to the junior high wing of the junior-senior high school, putting grades K-5 in the middle school. The elementary school would close if this plan is approved.

Parents are worried about safety.

“You’re cutting staff, you’re cutting a building, you’re doing it all at once,” Faith DeCesare said. “I think maybe looking at some smaller steps may be a better way to go for the safety of our students because in our job, our number one is the safety of our students and I don’t think that’s the number one concern here.”

The district is in debt and says closing the elementary school would save about a half-million dollars.

Thursday’s meeting was just to get input from the community. No decision has been made yet.

