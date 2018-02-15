Pearl A. (English) Frisk Obituary

WEST MIDDLESEX, Pennsylvania – Pearl A. (English) Frisk passed peacefully on Thursday, February 15, 2018 at the age of 82, surrounded by her friends and family.

Pearl was born on May 7, 1935 in West Middlesex, Pennsylvania, the daughter of the late Lawrence Stewart English and Margaret Anne (Davies) English.

On June 23, 1956, she married her husband, the late, Stewart Frisk.

Pearl graduated from Mercer High School in 1953 and later retired from the West Middlesex High School where she was on the cafeteria staff for many years.

Pearl’s love for her family was never ending. After retiring she enjoyed time with her family, gardening and music.

Pearl was deep in her faith and a lifelong member of Lebanon Presbyterian Church in West Middlesex, Pennsylvania.

Survivors include her son, Tom (Elaine) Frisk of Mansfield; grandchildren, Amber (Ron) Haywood, Amanda (Christian) Budzowski Gabarda and David Budzowski, Lindy (Scott) Hammer and Jason Frisk and two sisters, Anne Zimomra and Pete (Jim) Waliga; nieces and nephews and great-grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, husband and daughter, Robin Louise (Frisk) Budzowski, she is also preceded in death by two brothers, Jack English, Larry English and one sister, Betty Bratager.

Her family would like to thank the staff and personal care unit team at St. John XX III of Hermitage for the wonderful care and love they gave to Pearl.

Friends may call Saturday, February 17 from 4:00 – 6:00 p.m. at Lebanon Presbyterian Church 2090 Mercer-West Middlesex Road, Mercer, Pennsylvania 16137.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, February 17 at 6:00 p.m. in the church with Pastor Augie Hurst, officiating.

Burial will take in Americas Cemetery Hermitage, Pennsylvania.

Memorial contributions may be sent to Sharon Regional Hospice and Palliative Care, 1955 Shenango Valley Freeway, Hermitage, Pennsylvania 16148 in memory of Pearl.

Arrangements entrusted to the Stephen J. Sherman Funeral Home and Cremation Service, 2201 Highland Road, Hermitage, Pennsylvania 16148.