Peggy E. Fleck Obituary

CANTON, Ohio – Peggy E. Fleck, age 93, formerly of Salem, died at 12:15 a.m. Thursday, February 15, 2018 at the Mercy Medical Center in Canton.

She was born December 9, 1924 in Canton, the daughter of the late Earl T. and Hallie (Beachy) Fleck.

Ms. Fleck returned to this area in 1984 from Los Angeles, California.

She was a member of the First United Methodist Church in Salem and the Salem Area Retired Workers.

Survivors include two nephews and a niece.

A daughter, Rebecca J. Smethers, preceded her in 1957 as well as a brother, Richard B. Fleck in 2004.

No services or calling hours will be held.

Memorial contributions may be made to the First United Methodist Church Memorial Fund, 244 South Broadway, Salem, Ohio 44460.

Arrangements were handled by the Stark Memorial Funeral Home.