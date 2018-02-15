Police: Man stopped near Niles police station had large amount of meth

NILES, Ohio (WKBN) – Niles police said a Warren man was found with a large amount of methamphetamine during a traffic stop by the police station.

Kevin Thompson, 36, was stopped on State Street after officers received a tip.

Police said Thompson had four warrants for his arrest.

During a search of the vehicle, a large quantity of crystal methamphetamine, cash and other drug items were found, according to the Niles Police Department. Police said it was the first time that its drug unit has seen that amount of meth in the city.

Thompson was charged with aggravated trafficking in methamphetamine, a felony, and he was taken to the Trumbull County Jail.

Police said two passengers in the car were also charged with misdemeanors drug offenses.

