Police say ‘missing’ Youngstown man robbed Cashland

Keyshawn Blalock, 19, was arrested and charged with aggravated robbery

By Published: Updated:
Keyshawn Blalock, 19, has been missing since 5 p.m. on February 9

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Police say a man who was reported missing by his family robbed the Cashland in Youngstown on Thursday morning.

Keyshawn Blalock, 19, was arrested and charged with aggravated robbery.

Earlier this week, his family told police that they hadn’t heard from Blalock since February 5. They were worried because they said he was without the medication that he needs daily.

In a news release sent to the media on Wednesday, police said Blalock is mentally-handicapped and developmentally-delayed.

Now, police say Blalock walked into Cashland just before 11 a.m. Thursday, showing a firearm and demanding cash. He then took off running with some cash, but police caught up with him a short time later.

According to a police report, after the robbery, the suspect met up with two other men in a nearby parking lot. The report doesn’t mention if the men were considered suspects, but no one else has been arrested in connection to the crime.

No one was hurt in the incident.

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s