Revenge factor: YSU Women hold off Milwaukee in overtime

The Penguins improve to 13-13 overall and 9-6 in the Horizon League

By Published:
The YSU Women edged Milwaukee 86-85 Thursday night in Horizon League Women's action at Beeghly Center. 


YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The YSU Women edged Milwaukee 86-85 Thursday night in Horizon League Women’s action at Beeghly Center.

In the first meeting of the season, the Panthers sent the Penguins to a heartbreaking defeat with a one-point win at the buzzer on January 13th.

With Thursday’s win, YSU has now won five straight Horizon League contests.

Milwaukee had a chance at the end of regulation to win the contest, however, Jenny Lindner’s layup rimmed out and YSU grabbed the rebound as time expired. YSU took the lead in the extra session and never looked back en route to the victory.

Freshman Chelsea Olson scored 20 points to lead the Penguins. Sarah Cash had 19, while Indiya Benjamin had 16.

Milwaukee’s Steph Kostowicz led all scorers with 28 points in the setback.

YSU improves to 13-13 overall and 9-6 in the Horizon League while the Panthers fall to 17-9 and 8-6.

The Penguins return to action Saturday against Horizon League power Green Bay. Tipoff is set for 1PM at Beeghly Center.

