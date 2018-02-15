School officials: Choffin lockdown spurred by punch now lifted

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A lockdown placed on Choffin Career and Technical Center has now been lifted, about two and a half hours after the incident that started it.

Security is escorting students as a precaution.

Police are looking for a man who they say punched a student at Choffin around noon on Thursday.

According to school officials, students were helping a teacher move equipment outside when a man approached them. The man, who they said appeared to be intoxicated and belligerent, offered to help.

When the group declined help, officials said the intoxicated man began wrestling with a teacher.

Another man then got involved and a student was punched by that man. Police are now looking for him.

The first man who approached the group is in police custody.

The student is receiving treatment for reported minor injuries.

