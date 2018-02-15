School officials: Choffin lockdown spurred by punch now lifted

One of the suspects is in the custody of police, while officers are looking for the other man

By Published: Updated:
Exterior shot of the Youngstown Police Department. generic

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A lockdown placed on Choffin Career and Technical Center has now been lifted, about two and a half hours after the incident that started it.

Security is escorting students as a precaution.

Police are looking for a man who they say punched a student at Choffin around noon on Thursday.

According to school officials, students were helping a teacher move equipment outside when a man approached them. The man, who they said appeared to be intoxicated and belligerent, offered to help.

When the group declined help, officials said the intoxicated man began wrestling with a teacher.

Another man then got involved and a student was punched by that man. Police are now looking for him.

The first man who approached the group is in police custody.

The student is receiving treatment for reported minor injuries.

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s