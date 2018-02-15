Second arrest made in Youngstown home invasion

John Wagner, 31, was arrested Wednesday night in the area of South Avenue and Midlothian Boulevard

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Police records show that a man wanted in connection to the robbery and beating of an elderly man in Youngstown has been arrested.

Wagner was wanted in connection to the robbery of a 73-year-old man who was found beaten inside his home. A gun safe and the man’s pickup truck were stolen.

Police say two people broke into the man’s house on Midlothian Boulevard on Jan. 23 wearing ski masks and waving guns. During the robbery, the man was tied up and beaten.

Another suspect, Alyssa Dimuzio has already been arrested and is being held on $50,000 bond. Prosecutors say Dimuzio helped plan the robbery. She had been living the victim until he threw her out the day before the robbery.

Wagner and Dimuzio are charged with aggravated burglary. Wagner faces an additional charge of kidnapping.

