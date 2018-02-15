Second Harvest Food Bank kicks off annual food drive



YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The local community is coming together to help feed neighbors who are going hungry.

The Second Harvest Food Bank of the Mahoning Valley just kicked off its 27th annual campaign.

It’s trying to raise the food and funds to feed people in need in the Valley.

Second Harvest Food Bank’s executive director, Mike Iberis, said it’s especially important to stock shelves before spring and summer when donations really taper off.

“You can see over 100 people come. They all say the same thing; they want to help,” he said. “Everyone knows someone who’s struggling so much poverty and inconsistency out there to get food, so everyone is familiar with someone in poverty, and that brings it closer to home.”

The campaign runs through the end of March.

To help, just drop off your donations to the food bank on Salt Springs Road in Youngstown.