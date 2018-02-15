Trump: Nation prays with ‘heavy heart’ after school shooting

President Trump addressed the nation a day after the shooting that killed at least 17 people in Florida

President Donald Trump said the nation is "joined together as one American family" after a shooting at a Florida high school that killed 17 people.

WASHINGTON (AP) – President Donald Trump said the nation is “joined together as one American family” after a shooting at a Florida high school that killed 17 people.

In a national address from the White House on Thursday, Trump said he wanted to speak directly to America’s children, saying “you are never alone, and you never will be.” He said no child should have to go to school fearing for their lives.

Trump said he’ll travel to Florida meet with victims’ families, explore how to better secure schools and “tackle the difficult issue of mental health.”

He did not mention guns or gun control.

Nineteen-year-old Nikolas Cruz has been charged with 17 counts of premeditated murder in the Wednesday afternoon shooting in Parkland, Florida.

