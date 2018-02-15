Video: Tracking heavy rain this afternoon and tonight

VIDEO WEATHER UPDATE ABOVE

A stormy weather pattern will keep our weather unsettled through Friday. Another storm will be a close call by the middle of the weekend.

showers remain in the forecast Thursday afternoon. Heavier rain with the chance for thunder into Thursday evening and night.

Turning colder Friday with rain mixing back to snow showers. Temperatures will fall from the 40s early in the morning to the 20s by midday.

YOUR WEATHER OUTLOOK

Thursday – Rain showers, heavier late day into Thursday night. Chance for thunder.

Friday – Rain to snow, turning colder.

Weekend – Watching for a storm with snow late Saturday into early Sunday.

*This storm is trending south which would result in a lower chance for snow.

Next week – Warmer and wet at times.

