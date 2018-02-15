Warren crime activity: Teen calls 911 to report man punching mom, baby

Friday, February 9

4:08 p.m. – Homewood Avenue SE and Niles Road SE, Derrick Luton, 29, charged with possession of marijuana after a traffic stop. Luton was found guilty of the charge.

7:26 p.m. – 1100 block of Palmyra Rd. SW, attempted armed robbery of a convenience store. Employees told police two men wearing dark clothing came into the store with a gun.

Saturday, February 10

4:41 p.m. – 700 block of Mahoning Ave. NW, Ralph Sarra, Jr., 60, arrested and charged with drug paraphernalia; Anthony Jordan, 57, arrested and charged with criminal trespass. The manager at Downtown Motor Inn said Jordan had been banned from the property, according to a police report. When officers went to the room, they said they found cocaine and crack pipes in plain view.

7:43 p.m. – Niles Road SE and Brier Street SE, Cyle Myers, 25, arrested and charged with carrying concealed weapons, receiving stolen property and defacing identification marks of a firearm. Police pulled Myers over, saying they had received complaints that he brings a gun to the Trumbull Homes and is feuding with a tenant. Officers told Myers they were concerned about guns in the vehicle, and he gave them permission to check, according to a police report. Police said they found a pistol with a defaced serial number and later learned it was reported stolen out of Pennsylvania. Myers told police it wasn’t his gun, according to the report.

11:19 p.m. – 900 block of Southern Blvd. NW, Meko Howard, 26, charged with domestic violence and burglary. Police said a 14-year-old boy called 911, saying Howard forced his way into their house and punched his mom and her 10-month-old baby. When officers arrived, Howard ran out the back door, according to a police report. Police caught up with him on Northwest Boulevard. He was taken to the hospital and jailed two days later.

Sunday, February 11

9:50 a.m. – 1200 block of Fifth St. SW, Joshua Harrold, 30, charged with endangering children and carrying concealed weapons. Police said Harrold left his 7-year-old daughter unattended in a running vehicle. He told them he had to run inside to get his phone and only left her for a short amount of time, according to a police report. Officers said even though he had a CCW permit, Harrold never told them he had a gun on him.

Monday, February 12

11:35 a.m. – 1100 block of Robert Ave. NW, Kisha Radcliff, 27, arrested and charged with three counts of endangering children. Police said three children, ages 8, 4 and 2, were walking in the middle of Garden Street by themselves, pushing a stroller. Officers said they found the children’s pregnant mother, Radcliff, sleeping at home. She thought they had been downstairs napping, according to a police report.

4 p.m. – 1100 block of Robert Ave. NW, a man said five males broke into his apartment while he, his children and a friend were sleeping. He said the group went from room to room, grabbing things. One of the men demanded the victim’s phone and when he refused to give it to him, the man punched him in the face and threatened to shoot him, according to a police report.

9:58 p.m. – Milton Street SE and Niles Road SE, Nancy Bartholomew, 44, of Southington, charged with possession of drug abuse instruments. Police said they found two syringes inside of Bartholomew’s car during a traffic stop, though she told officers that they were diabetic needles. She later admitted to having drugs in her bra, police said.

11:51 p.m. – 700 block of Buckeye St. NW, Norman Morgan, Jr., 31, arrested on warrants after a noise complaint.

Tuesday, February 13

2:37 p.m. – 1200 block of Willard Ave. SE, Ryan Repko, 30, of Cortland, arrested on warrants, and Andrea Posatiere, 35, also of Cortland, pleaded guilty of possession of drug paraphernalia. Police said they tried to pull over the car that Repko and Posatiere were in, but Repko jumped out and started running. He was captured shortly thereafter. Officers said they found a drug tool in Posatiere’s purse, along with other tools in the car.

*9:25 p.m. – 100 block of High St., Taylor Manna, 21, arrested on a warrant and charged with drug paraphernalia during a traffic stop. Trumbull County Sheriff’s deputies said they found a pipe on her at the jail.

10 p.m. – 1000 block of E. Market St., an employee said a man came into the store and tried to grab her, saying he was going to engage in sexual activity with her. He left the store but came back when officers were talking to the victim. He was taken to the hospital for an evaluation.

Disclaimer: These reports don’t represent all calls made to the Warren City Police Department. This public information was provided in reports from the Warren City Police Department. Items reflect charges filed, not convictions.

*Incident investigated by the Trumbull County Sheriff’s Office in Warren.

