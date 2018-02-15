Warren R. “Sandy” Johnston Obituary

MERCER, Pennsylvania – Warren R. “Sandy” Johnston, of Mercer, Pennsylvania, formerly of Sharon, passed away peacefully in his home, surrounded by family on Thursday, February 15, 2018, after a brief illness. He was 94.

Warren was born in Shelocta, Pennsylvania on August 14, 1923, the son of the late Porter and Buena (Lawton) Johnston.

After graduation from high school, he served his country by being in the U.S. Army.

Warren had worked as supervisor in the inspection department at the former Sharon Steel for 42 years retiring in 1985.

He was a member of First United Methodist Church of Sharon and the United Methodist Men’s group.

Warren liked to play golf and played into his 90’s. He enjoyed fishing, walking and reading.

On February 12, 1944, he married Marion P. (Schall) Johnston. She died on June 20, 2007.

He is survived by his daughter, Linda O’Brian and her husband, Donald of Sharon, Pennsylvania and his son, Ken “KJ” Johnston and his wife, Sandra of Mercer, Pennsylvania; a sister, Joyce Cravener and her husband, Robert of Shelocta, Pennsylvania. He is also survived by nine grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren.

Besides his parents and his wife, he was preceded in death by his two brothers, Gary and Beryl Johnston.

Donations in his memory may be made to the First United Methodist Church, 237 West Silver Street, Sharon, Pennsylvania 16146 or to the Buhl Park Wildlife Fund, 730 Forker Boulevard, Hermitage, Pennsylvania 16148.

Friends are invited to call Monday, February 19 from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at the First United Methodist Church of Sharon.

A memorial service will be held at the church at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, February 19 with Rev. Doug Dyson officiating.

Cremation and funeral services provided by the Harold W. Stevenson Funeral Home, 264 East State Street, Sharon, Pennsylvania.