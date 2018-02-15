Weathersfield schools will have a new face walking the halls next year

The Weathersfield School district will have a new police resource officer in the halls next year

By Published:

WEATHERSFIELD TWP., Ohio (WKBN) – The Weathersfield School district will have a new police resource officer in the halls next year.

The school district is splitting the cost of the patrolman’s salary with the township police department.

The position was part of the deal the schools struck when tearing down the old school building on Route 46.

“Safety is one of the main things then also to teach classes on bullying, teaching classes on the dangers of opioids and drugs,” said Superintendent Damon Dohar.

The new officer will start the job next school year.

Weathersfield had a resource once before, in the 1990s, but the grant funding for that program ran out.

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s