GROVE CITY, Pa. (WKBN) – A woman was seriously injured after being hit by a car in Grove City on Thursday.

The accident happened just before noon in front of Kwik Fill on N. Broad Street.

A 92-year-old driver hit the 59-year-old, who was taken to Grove City Medical Center by ambulance.

A helicopter later took her to a hospital in Pittsburgh.

The accident is under investigation.