Youngstown man accused of killing girlfriend indicted on murder charges

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – JeShawn Elliott, the man accused of stabbing and strangling his girlfriend in August, has been indicted on murder charges.

Elliott is charged with aggravated murder and murder.

Police said they found Elliott in Niagara Falls, New York with the body of 28-year-old Anvia Mickens in the trunk of his car.

Autopsy results reveal she was stabbed 23 times and strangled.

When police in New York found Elliott riding his bike near where he had left the car, they said he led them on a short chase and pulled a knife on them. About 25 to 30 officers surrounded and arrested him.

Elliott was sent back to Youngstown in December and is jailed on $2 million bond.

