Austintown crime activity: Police say 2 tried stealing tools from Tractor Supply

Wednesday, Feb. 7

9:40 a.m. – 700 block of East Ave. in Warren, Gabriel Talanca, 22, arrested on a warrant for five counts of importuning. Police said the charges stemmed from an undercover sex sting in Austintown. Talanca believed that he was talking to a 15-year-old boy online, although he was really speaking to an undercover officer, police said. According to a report, he made several sexually-explicit comments and sent nude photographs.

10:06 p.m. – 5600 block of Colgate Dr., Kenneth Olsavsky, 50, arrested and charged with domestic violence. Police said Olsavsky pushed a woman and choked her, according to statements from the woman and her daughter. Olsavsky told police the woman actually pushed and scratched him during a fight, and he showed police scratches on his cheek. Police said Olsavsky had been arrested several times before for domestic violence and had been convicted twice, in 2004 and 2011.

Saturday, Feb. 10

2:06 p.m. – 6100 block of Mahoning Ave., Jerry Bohrer, 55, of Youngstown, charged with theft and possessing criminal tools; Leland Hunt, Jr., 49, of Youngstown, charged with complicity to theft. Police said Bohrer and Hunt threw several tools from Tractor Supply into backpacks. Bohrer admitted to stealing the items, as well as some things from Home Depot, according to a report. Hunt told officers he didn’t want to steal, but that Bohrer would beat him up if he didn’t help.

8:32 p.m. – N. Navarre and Oakwood avenues, Michelle Burchett, 45, arrested and charged with drug abuse during a traffic stop. Police said Burchett had a bag of cocaine in her purse. The driver, 26-year-old Jessica Donahue, was charged with driving under suspension.

Disclaimer: These reports don’t represent all calls made to the Austintown Police Department. This public information was provided in reports from the Austintown Police Department. Items reflect charges filed, not convictions.

