Bond set at $250K for Youngstown Cashland robbery suspect

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The man charged with holding up a Youngstown check-cashing business is jailed on $250,000 bond.

Keyshawn Blalock, 19, appeared in Youngstown Municipal Court on Friday afternoon.

He was arrested in the robbery of the Cashland business on Midlothian Boulevard late Thursday morning.

Recently, police have handled a number of similar hold-ups in the area.

Blalock was reported missing by his family after they hadn’t seen or heard from him. They told police that they were worried because they said he was without the medication that he needs daily.

In a news release sent to the media on Wednesday, police said Blalock is mentally-handicapped and developmentally-delayed.

Blalock is due back in court again later this month.