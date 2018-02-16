Cincy 14-year-old arrested following Fla. shooting comments on social media

CINCINNATI, Ohio (WKBN) – An Ohio high school student is in custody after authorities say he made a post on social media referencing Wednesday’s mass school shooting in Florida.

The 14-year-old Ross High School student was taken into police custody early Thursday. He’s charged with one count of inducing panic.

It’s unclear what was written on social media, but police say the remarks got another student to act.

“Fortunately for us, another young lady saw the message and let her parent know,” said Cincinnati Police Chief Darryl Haussler.

Police say the student who was arrested has not had trouble with the law before.

“If they don’t start taking them seriously, this kind of stuff is going to keep happening. I absolutely think that he should be charged and I am glad that he was,” said Austin Powell, Ross High School graduate.

The student is scheduled to appear in court Friday.