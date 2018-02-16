Delbert Eugene “Del” Davis Obituary

SALEM, Ohio – Delbert Eugene “Del” Davis, 90, of Salem, died at 6:22 p.m. Friday, February 16, 2018, upon arrival in the emergency room of Salem Regional Medical Center.

He was born in Elizabeth, West Virginia, the son of the late W. Encil and Eddith (Kemp) Davis.

He had retired from GM Lordstown where he worked in the paint department.

He served in the U.S. Navy during WWII from February 1946 to December 1947.

He is survived by his wife, the former, Marlene Joyce Shepard, whom he married February 13, 1976; his children, Steve E. Davis of Salem, Scott (Kelly) Davis of Augusta and Nan (Clark) McCue of Florida; stepchildren, Arla J. Martin of Salem and Leora J. Stevens of Arkansas; many grandchildren and stepgrandchildren; numerous great-grandchildren and stepgreat-grandchildren and several great-great-grandchildren.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two stepsons, Claude L Brown, Jr. and Steven L. Brown and a sister, Laurenna R. Hilditch.

A private burial will be held held in Grandview Cemetery with the U.S. Navy in joint cooperation with the Salem Honor Guard offering full military honors.

Arrangements were entrusted to the directors of the Arbaugh-Pearce-Greenisen and Sons Funeral and Cremation Services, Salem.