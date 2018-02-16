Eric A. Mason Obituary

BUTLER COUNTY, Pennsylvania (Formerly Greenville) – Eric A. Mason, 69, of Renfrew, Butler County, Pennsylvania, formerly of Greenville, passed away on Friday morning, February 16, 2018 unexpectedly, yet peacefully at his residence.

He was born in Neuilly Sur Seine, France on March 27, 1948, to the late Charles Wilfred and Jacqueline (Bonte) Mason.

Eric attended the institute Superior de Commerce in Paris, France, where he earned a Bachelor of Science degree in sales and marketing administration.

He served in the French Army as a lieutenant.

After moving to the United States, he began working as an intern in 1973 at the Werner Ladder Company. He became director of international sales and held that position for 32 years.

During his time in Greenville, he met and married his loving wife of 41 years, Lida (Dunkelberger).

He was a long-time member of St. Michael Roman Catholic Church in Greenville and more recently, St. Fidelis Catholic Church in Butler.

He was a long-time member and past president of the Greenville Rotary Club, where he also served as assistant governor of District 7280. He also served on the board of the Mercer County United Way. He was past chairman of the Worldwide D.I.Y. Council, which developed international programs to promote exportation by American manufacturers to foreign countries. Forever a supporter of youth athletics, he was past president of the Greenville Area Youth Soccer Association and a board member of the Greenville Little League and Greenville Football Club.

He enjoyed reading, gardening, watching European Soccer and spending time with family and friends, both in the United States and abroad.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by a brother, Clive Mason and his wife, Beatrice of Tours, France; three sons, Andrew Mason and his wife, Megan of Fairfax Station, Virginia, Clifford Mason and his fiancé, Michelle of Prairie Village, Kansas and Philip Mason and his wife, Laura of Cranberry Township, Pennsylvania and four grandchildren, Adam, Ben, Elle and Hudson.

Visitation will be held on Wednesday, February 21 from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. at Osborne-Williams Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., 73-75 Columbia Avenue, Greenville.

A private Mass of Christian burial will be held at St. Michael Roman Catholic Church in Greenville.

Burial will also be private at Shenango Valley Cemetery in Greenville.

Memorial contributions can be made to Greenville Rotary Club, PO Box 922, Greenville, Pennsylvania 16125.

Messages of sympathy, stories and photos can be shared at www.osborne-williams.com.