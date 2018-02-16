Fast start propels Springfield to big win over Lisbon



NEW MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Springfield boys basketball team rushed out to an early lead and defeated Lisbon, 78-55 Friday at Springfield Local High School.

The Tigers dominated the first half and led 40-13 at the break. Lisbon came out firing in the 3rd quarter, but could never close the gap in the defeat.

Springfield was led by Evan Ohlin with 22. Drew Clark chipped in 21 points while Shane Eynon added 16 points.

Justin Sweeney led the Blue Devils with 24 points, including four three-pointers. Senior Dougie Minor chipped in 11 points for Lisbon.

With the win, Springfield improves to 13-7 on the season, while Lisbon drops to 12-9.