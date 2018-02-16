From near normal to record highs in the next 7 days

VIDEO WEATHER UPDATE ABOVE

Heavy rain late this week has caused flooding concerns in several locations. See the link below for the latest alerts.

Colder with a chance for patchy fog overnight. Fog can freeze on contact tonight and into early Saturday morning. Watch for black ice if you encounter any foggy areas overnight into the early morning.

Watching a southern storm system that will bring a chance for snow showers later Saturday into Saturday night. The snow may mix with some rain Saturday afternoon. This storm will dump the heaviest snow to our south. Right now, it looks like a trace to an inch possible with isolated spots. The snow threat will wrap up by Sunday morning. Better weather into Sunday afternoon.

Next week looks warm with highs back in the 50s and 60s. Near record highs by Tuesday. It will be wet with rain showers for a big part of the week.

