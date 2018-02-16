Game of the Week interview: Poland’s Ken Grisdale



POLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – Poland topped Canfield 75-60 in the Battle of 224 Friday night in boys high school basketball action.

The game was televised LIVE as the WKBN Game of the Week.

Following the game, Poland Head Coach Ken Grisdale joined Chad Krispinsky courtside to offer his thoughts.

Daniel Kramer led the Bulldogs with a career-high 36 points. Braeden O’Shaughnessy also had a strong night finishing with 28 points in the win.

Poland improves to 19-1 on the season. The Bulldogs return to the floor Tuesday night at home against LaBrae in a special presentation of the WKBN Game of the Week. Tipoff is set for 7PM on MyYTV and online at WKBN.com and the WKBN mobile app.