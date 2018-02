CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – Ghossain’s Gourmet Meditteranean Foods has a new location in Canfield.

The cafe is located at 4559 Boardman-Canfield Road, Suite 820.

The restaurant features simple hand-chopped fresh Meditteranean foods that have no preservatives.

This is the third location for the business; there’s one in Boardman and Niles, too.