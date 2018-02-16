Gino Valentino LaMarca Obituary

POLAND, Ohio – A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Tuesday, February 20 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Christine Church for Gino Valentino LaMarca, 94, who died Friday evening, February 16 at Hospice House, surrounded by his family.

Gino was born May 19, 1923, in Bugnara, Italy, the son of Domenico and Grazia (DiTommaso) LaMarca.

Before coming to the United States in 1949, Gino served in the Italian Army, where he was a Prisoner of War in Normandy. It was there that he developed his strong belief that it is possible to withstand even the most difficult adversity if you believe you can. This principle sustained him throughout his entire life.

He also served on the police force in Italy before moving to the United States in 1949. Gino then worked for Republic Steel for 32 years until retiring in 1985.

He was a member of St. Christine Church, the Steel Workers Association and the Bugnarese Club.

Gino enjoyed gardening, wine making, good food and being physically active on a daily basis. Most of all, Gino enjoyed the time he spent with his family. In his words, “I’m a short man but when I think about my family I feel like a giant.”

His wife, the former Louise D’Eramo, whom he married March 27, 1949, died November 30, 2008.

Gino is survived by his daughter, MaryAnn Carlson of Poland; son, Gino (Debra) LaMarca of Siesta Key, Florida; four grandchildren, Neal and Alexandra Carlson, Christina LaMarca and Carrie (Abe) Thompson; niece, Raffaella Pazak; niece, Mary Giancola and nephew, Fred Marinucci.

He was also preceded in death by his parents; sisters, Lena DiTommaso, Giovanna Marinucci and Antonietta Ferrelli; brothers, Victor and Francesco LaMarca; an infant son, Dominic LaMarca and son-in-law, Robert Carlson.

Family and friends may call one hour prior to the service on Tuesday, February 20 at the church from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m.

In lieu of flowers, the family has requested donations in Gino’s name to Hospice House, 9809 Sharrot Road, Poland, OH 44514.

Arrangements are being handled by the Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes, Boardman-Canfield Chapel.