Helen E. (Parnell) D’Ascenzo Obituary

NEW MIDDLETOWN, Ohio – Funeral services will be on Tuesday, February 20, 2018 at 7:00 p.m. at the Clemente Funeral Home in New Middletown for Helen E. D’Ascenzo, 79, who passed away on Friday, February 16 in the morning at Masternick Memorial Health Care Center.

Helen was born on February 13, 1939 in Rochester New York, a daughter of James and Katherine Oliveri Parnell.

She worked at a private healthcare facility as an executive secretary.

She was of the Catholic faith and enjoyed cooking and taking care of people.

Helen married Ray D’Ascenzo on December 6, 1968.

Besides her husband, she leaves one son, James Ingrassia of New Middletown, Ohio; one daughter, Elizabeth (Thomas) Holler of New Middletown; three grandchildren, Nichole (Johnny) French, Jennamarie Holler and Thomas J. Holler, Jr.; two great-grandchildren, Bella and Maddy; two sisters-in-law, Linda and Barbara D’Ascenzo and two nephews, James and Anthony Parnell.

Helen was preceded in death by her parents; one daughter, Jean-Marie D’Ascenzo and one brother, James Parnell.

Friends may call two hours before the service Tuesday, February 20 at the Clemente Funeral Home in New Middletown from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m.

Material contributions can be made in Helen’s name to Alzheimer’s Association, 3695 Boardman Canfield Road, Suite 301, Canfield, OH 44406.

