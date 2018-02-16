James Arthur Taswell III Obituary

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio – Funeral service will be 11:00 a.m. Friday, Febraury 23 at Holy Trinity Missionary Baptist Church, for Mr. James Arthur Taswell, 82, Youngstown, who departed this life on Friday, February 16, 2018, at his residence.

Mr. Taswell was born February 1, 1935, in Virginia, a son of James A. and Coretta Lyles Taswell, Jr.

He was a self-employed bricklayer at Youngstown Sheet and Tube Company.

He was a member of the church, formerly served as the chairman of it’s Deacon Ministry and a member of the Mahoning and Shenango Valley Deacons Association, once serving as a trustee of the organization.

He leaves to cherish his memory his son, James A. Taswell of Washington, D.C.; siblings, Claretha Canady of Williamsburg, Virginia, Lawrence (Gladys) Taswell of Vienna, Bernadette (Bruce) Wright, Ralph Baker and Bobby Baker, all of Newport New, Virginia and a special friend, Audrey Simpson Jones and other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents and his wife, Bennie.

Friends may call from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at the church on Friday, Febraury 23 prior to the service.

Arrangements handled by F.D. Mason Memorial Funeral Home.