Jean Ann Mullins Obituary

JAMESTOWN, Pennsylvania – Jean Ann Mullins, Jamestown, Pennsylvania, died unexpectedly on Friday, February 16, 2018 in her home. She was 77.

She was born in Sharon, Pennsylvania on December 31, 1940, the daughter of the late Chauncey and Mary (Adams) Perrine.

Jean was a graduate of Brookfield High School.

She had worked as a bus driver at Bortner Tours. Previously, she had worked at the former Zayre’s in Hermitage.

Jean enjoyed reading and was an avid NASCAR fan.

She was the widow of Edmund Korab, who died in 1977.

She is survived by her daughter, Julie Bruetsch and her husband, John of Summerdale, Pennsylvania; her son, Edmund Korab of Greenville, Pennsylvania; her stepsons, Dan Mullins and his wife, Alison McCarthy, of West Homestead Pennsylvania, Mark Mullins and his wife, Christine of New Castle, Pennsylvania and Tony Mullins and his wife, Rachel, of Land of Lakes, Florida; along with a sister, Marylou Chaya of Clarion, Pennsylvania and a brother, Ronald Perrine and his wife Mary, of Hermitage, Pennsylvania.

Besides her parents and her husband, she was preceded in death by her companion, Johnny Ray Mullins, Sr.

There are no calling hours.

A Memorial Service will be held at Harold W. Stevenson Funeral Home, 264 East State Street, Sharon, Pennsylvania at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, February 23, with Rev. William Locke of Clark Trinity Methodist Church officiating.

Cremation services provided by the funeral home.