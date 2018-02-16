Kramer’s career night helps Poland sweep Battle of 224



POLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – Poland topped Canfield 75-60 in the Battle of 224 Friday night in boys high school basketball action.

The game was televised LIVE as the WKBN Game of the Week.

Daniel Kramer led the Bulldogs with a career-high 36 points. Braeden O’Shaughnessy also had a strong night finishing with 28 points in the win.

Ian McGraw led the Cardinals with 17 points. Ethan Kalina and Zach Tinkey tallied 10 points apiece in the setback.

Canfield drops to 12-8 overall on the season. The Cardinals return to action Tuesday at Lakeside.

Poland improves to 19-1 on the season. The Bulldogs return to the floor Tuesday night at home against LaBrae in a special presentation of the WKBN Game of the Week. Tipoff is set for 7PM on MyYTV and online at WKBN.com and the WKBN mobile app.