Lynn Frederick Brumm Obituary

HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania – Lynn Frederick Brumm, D.O., of Michigan, formerly of Hermitage, entered glory on Friday, February 16, 2018. He was 92.

Dr. Brumm was born August 13, 1925, in Hermitage, a son of Lynn Stewart and Josephine (Atherton) Brumm.

He was raised in Hermitage and was a 1943 graduate of Hickory High School.

Dr. Brumm enlisted in the U.S Navy, serving for 3 ½ years during World War II and upon his return home, attended Grove City College.

He married the former, Amelia Scarmack, June 30, 1951, in Covenant United Presbyterian Church, Sharon.

Dr. Brumm graduated in 1953 from the Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine.

Following graduation, he interned at Bashline Rossman Hospital, Grove City.

In 1954, Dr. Brumm became the first physician to set up practice in Hickory Township where he served the community for 23 years. Lynn and Amelia adopted two children, Nancy and Lynn, Jr.

Dr. Brumm was very active in local and community activities during this time. He served on the Board of Directors of the Hickory Township School for 11 years and was president for four years. Dr. Brumm was also co-founder of the Shenango Valley Osteopathic Hospital (now UPMC Horizon–Shenango Valley), where he served as Chief of Staff and Chair of the Department of Obstetrics. Dr. Brumm was also a charter member of the Shenango Valley Chamber of Commerce as well as the Hickory Rotary Club. Dr. Brumm was past president of the Pennsylvania State Osteopathic Association, and was awarded the organization’s First Distinguished Service Award.

He was an elder at Covenant United Presbyterian Church.

After serving as a family physician in Western Pennsylvania, he moved to East Lansing, Michigan in 1977, to become the Chairman of the Department of Family Medicine at Michigan State University College of Osteopathic Medicine. While at MSU, in addition to his other duties, he was very active in establishing osteopathic care of collegiate and professional athletes. Upon retiring in 1996, he was appointed as Osteopathic Consultant for the Department of Intercollegiate Athletics. He received the Mentor of the Year Award from the American Association of Osteopathic Medicine in 2009 at the age of 84.

Many of his former colleagues and students can attest to his integrity, skill, humor and teaching ability. He loved teaching and was a wonderful mentor to many, including those who cared for him at the end of his life. Lynn will be remembered for his loving, caring heart for his family, patients and friends.

Lynn is survived by his wife of 66 years, Amelia Brumm; a daughter, Nancy Lee (Evan) Boote, all of Grand Rapids, Michigan; two grandsons, Cameron (Hannah) Boote, Columbia, Missouri and Ethan Boote, Brookyln, New York; great-granddaughter, Naomi Boote; sisters-in-law, Rosemarie Scarmack and Helen “Tootsie” Scarmack; a brother-in-law, Andrew (Kathleen) Scarmack; as well as many nieces and nephews.

Lynn was preceded in death by his parents; a son, Lynn F. Brumm, Jr.; a brother, Robert Stewart (Arley Jean) Brumm; a niece, Judy Brumm Davis and brothers-in law, Gene and Vince (Dorothy) Scarmack.

The family suggests memorial contributions be made to The Lynn F. Brumm, D.O. Endowed Scholarship Fund, Michigan State University College of Osteopathic Medicine.

Visitation with the family will be 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. Friday, February 23 and from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service (11:00 a.m.) Saturday, February 24 in J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 1090 E. State Street, Sharon.

Funeral service will be 11:00 a.m. Saturday, February 24 in the funeral home, with Rev. Thomas Pettinga, presiding.

Interment will follow in Morefield Cemetery, Hermitage, where full military honors will be rendered at the cemetery chapel.

