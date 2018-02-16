Mary R. (Costello) Tonti Obituary

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio – Mary Tonti, 95, peacefully passed away on Friday morning, February 16, 2018.

Mary will always be remembered and loved by her family and friends for her compassion, her gentle nature and her humbleness.

She was born February 7, 1923 in Youngstown, the daughter of Rocco and Laura (Toscano) Costello and was a lifelong area resident.

Mary was a 1941 graduate of East High School and was a proud homemaker.

She was a true matriarch for her family and they will miss all her excellent cooking and baking of Italian dishes, especially her famous wedding soup and her homemade spaghetti sauce.

Mary was a member of Our Lady of Mount Carmel Basilica and belonged to many senior citizens groups and the La Nova Card Club for many years.

She had many passions throughout her life. Mary enjoyed knitting, playing cards and dominoes, reading and especially enjoyed spending time with her family. She was a talented sewer and painter and many of her projects and paintings won awards at the Canfield Fair.

Her husband, Rocco Tonti, whom she married on April 26, 1947 at Immaculate Conception Church, died December 29, 2010.

She leaves behind a son, David Tonti of Medina; his wife, Polly; two grandchildren, John Tonti of Columbus and Katie Chrisman of Hinckley, Ohio.

Besides her parents and husband, Mary was preceded in death by a brother, James Costello and two sisters, Josephine DeMatteo and Rose Cuccarese.

Family and friends may pay their respects on Monday, February 19 from 10:30 a.m. – 12:10 p.m. at the Rossi and Santucci Funeral Home, 4221 Market Street Boardman (new location).

A Mass of Christian burial will be held on Monday, February 19 at 1:00 p.m. at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Basilica, 343 Via Mount Carmel, Youngstown, with the Very Rev. Msgr. Michael J. Cariglio, officiating.

Entombment will take place at Calvary Cemetery, Youngstown.

On behalf of Mary’s family, they would like to extend their heartfelt appreciation and gratitude to the entire staff of Greenbriar Nursing Facility for all the care and compassion that was shown to them throughout this difficult time.

Material contributions may be made in Mary’s name to Our Lady of Mount Carmel Basilica, 343 Via Mount Carmel, Youngstown, Ohio 44505.

