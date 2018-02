YOUNGSTOWN, OH (WKBN) – Warren Harding’s Dom McGhee had a game high 20 points in the Raider’s 65-53 win over Ursuline Friday night. Delmar Moore added 13 points, and D’Muntize Owens chipped in 10 for the Raiders.

Ursuline had a cold night shooting from the field, and fell behind 11-0 early in the 1st quarter. The Irish were led by Devin Keevey and Dashawn Harris, who dropped 10 apiece.