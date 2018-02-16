Michael John Vincent Malagisi Obituary

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio – Funeral services will be held Friday, February 23 at 10:00 a.m. at the Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes, Austintown Chapel, for Michael John Vincent Malagisi, 36, who died Friday, February 16 at home.

Michael was born February 14, 1982, in Youngstown, the son of Richard and Priscilla (Grbinich) Malagisi.

He was a 2000 graduate of Austintown Fitch High School and enlisted in the U.S. Army in 2001. Michael served his country in the War in Iraq, receiving the Bronze Star and a Meritorious Service Medal. When he returned home, Michael served on the Honor Guard honoring fallen servicemen.

Michael was an avid Cleveland sports fan. He was also a huge movie buff and music enthusiast, loving all types of music.

Michael is survived by his parents, Richard and Priscilla Malagisi of Youngstown; four sisters, Laurie (Bob) Emery of Austintown, Linda Malagisi of Canfield, Pam (Tony) Berardi of Tipp City and Kim Slipski of Austintown; a brother, Rich (Flor) Malagisi of Columbia, South Carolina; nieces and nephews, Jeffrey, Marisa, Aaron, Bobby, Brooke, Alec, Hunter, Sydney, Adrienne, Emerson, Riley, Olivia, Dominic and Elisa; great-nephew Cameron; great-niece Harper and many friends, all whom will miss him dearly.

Family and friends may call Thursday, February 22 from 5:00 – 8:00 p.m. at the the Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes, Austintown Chapel.

