National Weather Service confirms tornado touched down near Pittsburgh

The EF-1 tornado with wind speeds reaching 105 miles per hour touched down in Uniontown, Pennsylvania

Published: Updated:
storm clouds generic
File photo


UNIONTOWN, Pa. (WKBN) – A tornado hit south of Pittsburgh Thursday night.

The National Weather Service confirmed an EF-1 tornado with wind speeds reaching 105 miles per hour touched down in Uniontown, Pennsylvania.

It knocked over trees and power lines and damaged homes.

The tornado took a path of a mile wide and two miles long.

“Thankfully, there were no injuries or fatalities reported. This happened at nighttime, too, and it makes it more challenging because you can’t see it coming,” said Fred McMullin, NWS Pittsburgh severe weather specialist.

Eight to ten businesses and several homes were heavily damaged.

This is the first confirmed February tornado in the Pittsburgh area.

