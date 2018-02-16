Neighbor catches baby dropped from burning Youngstown home

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A neighbor caught a one-year-old baby dropped from the second story window of a burning house on Friday afternoon.

The baby suffered a burned ear.

A 12-year-old child also went to the hospital with smoke inhalation.

The fire started at a house in the 500 block of Harmon Avenue.

Fire officials said seven children were home alone at the time of the fire.

They say the fire started accidentally on a mattress in the playroom.

“It’s going to be a total loss,” said Youngstown Fire Battalion Chief Charlie Smith. “There’s a lot of damage, especially for a daytime fire. We got here within our three-minute response time.”

There has been no word yet on where the adults were at the time of the fire.

