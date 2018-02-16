Neighbor catches baby dropped from burning Youngstown home

The fire started at a house in the 500 block of Harmon Avenue

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A neighbor caught a one-year-old baby dropped from the second story window of a burning house on Friday afternoon.

The baby suffered a burned ear.

A 12-year-old child also went to the hospital with smoke inhalation.

Fire officials said seven children were home alone at the time of the fire.

They say the fire started accidentally on a mattress in the playroom.

“It’s going to be a total loss,” said Youngstown Fire Battalion Chief Charlie Smith. “There’s a lot of damage, especially for a daytime fire. We got here within our three-minute response time.”

There has been no word yet on where the adults were at the time of the fire.

