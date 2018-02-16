Patricia Ann McCammon Obituary

DELAWARE, Ohio – A memorial service celebrating the life of Patricia Ann McCammon will be held at 1:00 p.m. Thursday, February 22, at the Lane Funeral Home, Austintown Chapel.

Patricia passed away Friday morning, February 16, 2018, in Delaware, Ohio at the Arbors of Delaware Nursing Center.

She was born September 26, 1938 in Fairmont West Virginia, the daughter of Robert Lee Willis and Ethel Mae (Keener) Willis Pardee.

She was a member to the Catholic faith, a homemaker and a loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.

Patricia liked to watch wildlife and spend time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Her husband, Jack R. McCammon, whom she married September 24, 1955, passed away March 6, 1999.

Patricia leaves three children, Annette R. (Kenneth) Rosenbaum and Sherry J. (Bill) Holquist of Delaware, Ohio and Jack R. (Shelly) McCammon, Jr. of Bradford, Pennsylvania; six grandchildren, Scott (Jessica) Rosenbaum, Joseph (Mel) Rosenbaum, Guistina (Jake) Holquist, Ryan (Ally) McCammon, Zackary McCammon and Nate Blauser as well as ten great-grandchildren, Faith, Kayla, Drew, Trevor, Chloe, Chaz, Austin, Mackenzie, Kyndall and Tycen.

Besides her parents and husband, Patricia was preceded in death by a brother, Robert (Marryann) Willis and a sister, Mary (Robert) Lund.

Friends may call from 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. Thursday, February 22 at the Lane Family Funeral Homes-Austintown Chapel, where services will begin at 1:00 p.m.